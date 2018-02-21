Magette, White Back With Hawks After All-Star Break

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred guard Josh Magette and forward Andrew White III from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, to Atlanta, it was announced today. Both players are on two-way contracts.

Magette has played in nine games with the Hawks, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 assists in 7.7 minutes.

In 31 games with Erie (29 starts), he’s compiled 15.2 points, 9.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes, leading the G League in assists while ranking 15th in steals.

Magette signed a two-way contract with Atlanta on September 6, 2017.

White III has appeared in one game with Atlanta. In his NBA debut on February 14 at Detroit, he finished with a team-high 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes (6-11 FGs, 3-7 3FGs), becoming the first Hawk since Rumeal Robinson on 11/2/90 to score 15-or-more points in his NBA debut.

In 10 games with the BayHawks, he’s averaging 15.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 26.2 minutes (.465 FG%, .393 3FG%, .778 FT%). White III, who started this season with the Maine Red Claws, has appeared in 34 G League games this season (21 starts), and has averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31.7 minutes (.444 FG%, .398 3FG%, .831 FT%).

White III was signed to a two-way contract by the Hawks on January 15, 2018.