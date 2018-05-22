John Collins Named To NBA All-Rookie Second Team

ATLANTA -– Atlanta Hawks forward/center John Collins has been named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, it was announced today by the NBA. Collins is the first Hawk since Al Horford (2007-08) to be named All-Rookie.

The 19th overall pick by the Hawks in the 2017 NBA Draft, Collins averaged 10.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 24.1 minutes (.576 FG%, .340 3FG%, .715 FT%) in 74 contests (26 starts). He ranked seventh in the NBA in FG%, 10th in Eff. FG% (.591), tied for 25th in bpg and 33rd in rpg.

Collins led all NBA rookies in offensive rebounds (176), was second in total rebounds (541), FG% and bpg, third in rpg, fifth in double-doubles (11) and 11th in ppg. He scored in double-figures 40 times (including two 20-point outings) and had 17 double-digit rebounding nights. In his starting assignments, Collins put up 11.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists (.580 FG%, .333 3FG%, .689 FT%).

Collins’ field-goal percentage is the fifth-highest single season performance in NBA history for a rookie (min. 300 FGM) behind Steve Johnson .613 (1981-82), Otis Thorpe .600 (1984-85), Buck Williams .582 (1981-82) and James Worthy .579 (1982-83). It’s also the fourth-highest single season percentage for any player in Hawks history and the best shooting performance for a Hawks rookie. He’s the sixth player in franchise history to average at least 10.0 ppg and 7.0 rpg as a rookie, joining Bob Pettit, Zelmo Beaty, John Drew, Al Horford and Mike Sojourner.

He was also selected to participate in the 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend (2/16), finishing with 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and one block (5-8 FGs, 1-2 FTs) in 22 minutes.