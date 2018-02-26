Hawks Waive Ersan Ilyasova

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on forward Ersan Ilyasova, it was announced today.

In 46 games this season (40 starts), Ilyasova has averaged 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.6 minutes (.459 FG%, .359 3FG%, .800 FT%).

In 655 career contests (405 starts), he’s put up 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.5 minutes (.443 FG%, .366 3FG%, .772 FT%).

Ilyasova re-signed with the Hawks on July 21, 2017 after originally being acquired by Atlanta from the Philadelphia 76ers on February 22, 2017.