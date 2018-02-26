Hawks Transfer Magette, White Back To Club

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred guard Josh Magette and forward Andrew White III from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, to Atlanta, it was announced today. Both players are on two-way contracts.

Magette has played in nine games with the Hawks, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 assists in 7.7 minutes. In 32 games with Erie (30 starts), he has compiled 15.0 points, 9.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes, leading the G League in assists.

White III has appeared in two games for Atlanta, tallying 7.5 points and 1.0 rebounds in 9.0 minutes (.500 FG%, .375 3FG%). In 11 games with the BayHawks, he is averaging 15.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 26.2 minutes (.473 FG%, .388 3FG%, .778 FT%).