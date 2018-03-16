Hawks Transfer Magette from Erie to Atlanta; White III Transferred to Erie

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred guard Josh Magette from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, to Atlanta, it was announced today. In addition, Andrew White III has been transferred from Atlanta to Erie. Both players are on two-way contracts.

In 13 games with the Hawks, Magette is averaging 2.2 points and 2.8 assists in 8.7 minutes. In 36 contests with the BayHawks (34 starts), he’s posting 15.1 points, a G League-leading 10.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals (10th in the G League) in 34.8 minutes.

In 14 contests with the BayHawks (three starts), White III is averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31.4 minutes (.451 FG%, .405 3FG%, .819 FT%). He has appeared in seven games for Atlanta, having averaged 5.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.4 minutes.