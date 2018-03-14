Hawks Transfer Magette Back To Erie

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has transferred guard Josh Magette from Atlanta to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today. He is on a two-way contract.

In 35 contests with the BayHawks (33 starts), Magette is averaging 15.1 points, a G League-leading 10.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals (10th in the G League) in 34.8 minutes. He has appeared in 13 games for Atlanta, having averaged 2.2 points and 2.8 assists in 8.7 minutes.