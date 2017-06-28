Hawks Trade Ryan Kelly to Houston in Exchange for Cash Considerations

ATLANTA, GA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has traded forward Ryan Kelly to the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.

Kelly appeared in 16 games for the Hawks last season. He was originally signed on September 20, 2016 and waived on October 19, 2016. He re-signed on October 31, 2016 and was waived on January 6, 2017. He signed again with the Hawks on February 24, 2017 to a multi-year contract.