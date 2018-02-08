Hawks Trade Babbitt To Miami Heat

UPDATE -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on forward Okaro White, it was announced today.

He was acquired earlier today from the Miami Heat in exchange for Luke Babbitt.

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has acquired forward Okaro White from the Miami Heat in exchange for forward Luke Babbitt, it was announced today.

White, in his second season from Florida State, is averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes, appearing in six games (four starts). In 41 career games (four starting assignments) with Miami, White has averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.4 minutes.

In 37 contests (nine starts) for Atlanta this season, Babbitt has compiled 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 15.4 minutes (.476 FG%, .441 3FG%, .773 FT%). In his eighth NBA season, he’s averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes, appearing in 368 games (102 starts). He signed with the Hawks on August 9, 2017.