Hawks Sign Tyler Cavanaugh To Two-Way Contract

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed Tyler Cavanaugh to a two-way contract, the team announced today.

Cavanaugh has played in one game this season for the Erie BayHawks, Atlanta’s G League affiliate, compiling 19 points, 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 35 minutes (8-13 FGs, 3-5 3FGs). He was also a member of the Hawks’ Summer League team, competing in Las Vegas this past July. He originally signed with the Hawks on September 6, 2017, appeared in four preseason contests, and was waived on October 13, 2017.

He spent his first two college seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to George Washington. As a graduate student at GW last season, he appeared in 35 games (all starts), leading the team in points (18.3), rebounds (8.4), free throws made (173) and attempted (204) in 32.2 minutes (.448 FG%, .409 3FG%, .848 FT%). He was named to the A-10 All-Conference Second Team and the All-Academic Team. The 6’9 Cavanaugh started 38 games in 2015-16 and put in 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30.4 minutes (.505 FG%, .417 3FG%, .827 FT%), leading the Colonials to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) title, earning Most Outstanding Player honors. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.2 minutes in 33 games as a sophomore at Wake Forest, and tallied 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.7 minutes as a freshman in 31 contests. The Syracuse, NY native will wear No. 34.

The 2017-18 season marks the first year of two-way contracts in the NBA. Only players with four-or-fewer years of NBA experience are permitted to sign two-way contracts. Per league rules, teams are allowed to have up to two two-way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Hawks will primarily play for the BayHawks but can spend up to 45 days with Atlanta, not including any time prior to the start of Erie’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.