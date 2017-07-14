Hawks Sign Second-Round Pick Tyler Dorsey

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed rookie guard Tyler Dorsey, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Dorsey, a second round pick (41st overall) by the Hawks in the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.0 minutes (.467 FG%, .423 3FG%, .755 FT%) in 39 games (all starts) as a sophomore at Oregon during the Ducks’ run to the Final Four, earning Pac-12 Honorable Mention and Pac-12 All-Tournament Team honors.

As a freshman, the 6’5 Dorsey posted 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.1 minutes (.441 FG%, .406 3FG%, .712 FT%) in 36 outings (35 starts), and was named to Pac-12 All-Freshman and All-Tournament teams. He finished his two-year career with averages of 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.0 minutes (.455 FG%, .416 3FG%, .732 FT%) in 75 games (74 starting assignments), while becoming the second Oregon player to go over 1,000 career points as a sophomore.