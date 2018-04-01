Hawks Sign Jeremy Evans To 10-Day Contract

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward Jeremy Evans to a 10-day contract, it was announced today. The team was granted an injury hardship exception by the NBA to allow for the additional roster spot.

Evans was most recently with Atlanta’s NBA G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, where he has played in 39 games (37 starts), averaging 15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.7 minutes (.618 FG%, .774 FT%). In yesterday’s playoff win vs. Lakeland, Evans compiled nine points, 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes.

A six-year NBA veteran, Evans spent 2010-15 with the Utah Jazz, the 2015-16 season with the Dallas Mavericks and 2016-17 with Khimki (Russia). The 2012 NBA slam dunk contest champion, Evans has appeared in 249 career regular season games (nine starts), averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.5 minutes (.568 FG%). He’s also spent time with Utah and Texas in the NBA G League.

He will wear jersey No. 6.