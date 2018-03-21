Hawks Sign Jaylen Morris To Multi-Year Contract

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed rookie guard Jaylen Morris to a multi-year contract, it was announced today. He was previously signed to consecutive 10-day contracts on February 28 and March 11.

Morris is averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.4 minutes in six games with Atlanta after posting 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.4 minutes in 39 appearances (all starts) earlier this season with Erie, the Hawks’ NBA G League affiliate.