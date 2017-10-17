Hawks Sign Isaiah Taylor

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed Isaiah Taylor, the team announced today. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Taylor saw action in four regular season games and three playoff contests for Houston as a rookie in 2016-17, after signing with the Rockets on Feb. 27. Additionally, the 6’3 guard averaged 21.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 34.9 minutes (.515 FG%, .457 3FG%, .816 FT%) in 25 games (19 starting assignments) for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League, while being named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.

A three-year letterman (2013-16) at the University of Texas, Taylor played in 92 career games (all starts) for the Longhorns and averaged 13.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes (.404 FG%, .792 FT%). As a junior, he was named First-Team All-Big 12 after posting 15.0 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 30.9 minutes (.420 FG%, .811 FT%) in 33 games. He was named Third-Team All-Big 12 as a sophomore, as well as Honorable Mention and to the conference’s All-Newcomer Team as a freshman.

Taylor will wear No. 22.