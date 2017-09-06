Hawks Sign First Two-Way Player In Josh Magette; Also Sign Tyler Cavanaugh

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed Josh Magette to a two-way contract, and has also signed Tyler Cavanaugh, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.

A 6’1 guard, Magette spent time during the 2016 preseason with the Hawks and was part of the team’s NBA Summer League roster in 2017.

Last season, Magette started 50 games for the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA G League, averaging 15.8 points, 9.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.3 minutes. He led the G League in assists per game for the second straight season, and was named Second Team All-G League.

Magette played in 45 games (all starts) in 2015-16 with D-Fenders, averaging 11.5 points, 9.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 38.0 minutes, leading the G League in both assists and steals per game.

He also has played professionally with Koroivos (Greece) and Landstede (Netherlands).

A native of Hoover, AL (Spain Park HS), Magette played four years at Alabama-Huntsville, where he was Gulf South Conference co-Player of the Year as a senior in 2012. He will wear jersey No. 11.

The 2017-18 season will mark the first year of two-way contracts in the NBA. Only players with four-or-fewer years of NBA experience are permitted to sign two-way contracts. Per league rules, teams are allowed to have up to two two-way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Hawks will primarily play for the team’s NBA G League affiliate (the Erie BayHawks) but can spend up to 45 days with Atlanta, not including any time prior to the start of Erie’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.

Cavanaugh was also a member of the Hawks’ Summer League team, competing in Las Vegas this past July.

He spent his first two college seasons at Wake Forest before transferring to George Washington. As a graduate student at GW last season, he appeared in 35 games (all starts), leading the team in points (18.3), rebounds (8.4), free throws made (173) and attempted (204) in 32.2 minutes (.448 FG%, .409 3FG%, .848 FT%). He was named to the A-10 All-Conference Second Team and the All-Academic Team.

The 6’9 Cavanaugh started 38 games in 2015-16 and put in 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 30.4 minutes (.505 FG%, .417 3FG%, .827 FT%), leading the Colonials to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) title, earning Most Outstanding Player honors. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.2 minutes in 33 games as a sophomore at Wake Forest, and tallied 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.7 minutes as a freshman in 31 contests. He will wear No. 34.