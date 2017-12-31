Hawks Recall Muscala from Erie BayHawks of NBA G League

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled forward/center Mike Muscala from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today.

In three games (all starts) with the BayHawks, Muscala has put up 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block in 17.4 minutes (.583 FG%, .500 3FG%, 4-4 FTs). He has appeared in nine games (five starts) with Atlanta this season, averaging 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.4 minutes.