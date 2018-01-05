Hawks Recall DeAndre' Bembry from Erie BayHawks

ATLANTA-- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled forward DeAndre’ Bembry from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today.

Bembry will return to Atlanta for evaluation and treatment for a left groin strain. His status will be updated as appropriate.

In three starts with the BayHawks, Bembry has averaged 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals in 30.7 minutes (.484 FG%). He has played in 18 games for the Hawks this season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes.