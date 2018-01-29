Hawks Recall Cavanaugh, Taylor from Erie BayHawks of NBA G League

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled Tyler Cavanaugh and Isaiah Taylor from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today.

Cavanaugh, in 30 games with the Hawks (one start), is putting up 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes (.474 FG%, .366 3FG%, .765 FT%). He has started five games with Erie, averaging 18.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in 32.0 minutes (.537 FG%, .528 3FG%, 2-2 FTs).

Taylor has appeared in 36 Hawks games, and has averaged 4.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 14.3 minutes. In four starts with the BayHawks, he’s compiled 21.3 points, 10.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 34.5 minutes (.493 FG%, .444 3FG%, .789 FT%).