Hawks Recall Bembry, Cavanaugh and Taylor; Magette Transfers To Erie

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has recalled DeAndre’ Bembry, Tyler Cavanaugh and Isaiah Taylor from the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today. In addition, Josh Magette, who is on a two-way contract, has been transferred from Atlanta to Erie.

Bembry has played in 18 games with Atlanta this season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes. In four games (three starts) with the BayHawks, he has averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals in 26.3 minutes.

Cavanaugh, in 30 games with the Hawks (one start), is putting up 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes (.474 FG%, .366 3FG%, .765 FT%). He has started three games with Erie, averaging 19.3 points and 12.7 rebounds in 35.9 minutes (.522 FG%, .381 3FG%, 2-2 FTs).

Taylor has appeared in 34 Hawks games, and has averaged 4.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 14.8 minutes. In two starts with the BayHawks, he’s compiled 25.5 points, 11.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 38.2 minutes (.477 FG%, .500 3FG%, .714 FT%).

Magette has started 24 games for Erie, averaging 15.5 points, 10.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35.5 minutes. He’s played in nine games with Atlanta, and has averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 assists in 7.7 minutes.