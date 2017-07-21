Hawks Re-Sign Ersan Ilyasova

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has re-signed forward Ersan Ilyasova, it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Ersan is a versatile and skilled big man who impacts the game on both ends of the floor,” Schlenk said. “He was a good fit in Coach Bud’s system, and we’re glad we were able to retain him.”

In 26 games (12 starts) with Atlanta last season, the veteran forward averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 24.3 minutes. He also appeared in 53 games with Philadelphia and three contests with Oklahoma City last season, playing in 82 games for the first time in his career. The 6’10 forward led the NBA in charges taken, drawing 36 offensive fouls.

He was acquired by the Hawks from the 76ers on February 22, 2017, in exchange for Tiago Splitter, a 2017 second-round pick and the right to swap another 2017 second-round pick.

Through nine NBA seasons, Ilyasova is averaging 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.4 minutes (.442 FG%, .366 3FG%, .770 FT%).