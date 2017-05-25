Hawks Name Travis Schlenk As General Manager

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks today announced the hiring of Travis Schlenk as General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations. He will start leading Hawks basketball operations on June 1.

Schlenk, a veteran of more than 16 years in the NBA, joins the Hawks after 12 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, including the last five as Assistant General Manager, where he assisted 2015 NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers in the management of all day-to-day basketball operations activities. He was previously the Warriors’ Director of Player Personnel for two years after five seasons as an assistant coach and video scout.

During Schlenk’s time as part of Golden State’s basketball leadership, the Warriors hired 2016 NBA Coach of the Year Steve Kerr as head coach, drafted two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry, two-time All-NBA selection Klay Thompson, two-time All-Defensive First Team pick Draymond Green and Harrison Barnes; acquired 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala and Andrew Bogut via trade; and signed 2014 MVP Kevin Durant and Shaun Livingston.

“After meeting with Travis, our search committee and I knew that he was the right choice to become the new general manager and head of basketball operations for the Atlanta Hawks. In addition to his significant experience with two organizations that have built championship cultures, he is ready to lead our basketball operations at a critical time for making big decisions as we prepare for the 2017-2018 season and beyond. We conducted a very thorough search process and believe Travis shares our vision for the team and the ability to implement it as we continue working hard to reach our commitment to bring a championship to Atlanta,” said Principal Owner Tony Ressler. “We appreciate the willingness of Joe Lacob and Bob Myers of Golden State for allowing Travis and his family to join the Hawks.”

“I am humbled by the opportunity to join the Hawks and thankful to Tony Ressler and his ownership team for trusting me with this responsibility,” Schlenk said. “The passion of the ownership team was evident throughout the process, and the team’s high standard aligns with organizations I’ve been part of and plan to emulate in Atlanta. I am excited to get started and look forward to collaborating with the team to build a first-class, championship-level franchise with a goal of sustained success. I would also like to thank Joe Lacob, Bob Myers, Steve Kerr, Larry Riley and Jerry West for being great mentors, strong advocates and friends during my time with Golden State, and for helping me prepare to serve in this role.”

The Warriors have reached the last three NBA Finals and won the championship in 2015, the franchise’s first since 1975. Over the last three regular seasons, Golden State has compiled a record of 207-39 (.841), the best three-year run in NBA history, also becoming the first club to win 65-or-more games in three consecutive seasons.

“While it's hard to see Travis leave our organization, this is a terrific opportunity for him,” said Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers. “He’s one of the bright, young executives in the league and someone who has played a major role in our success over the last several years. His attention to detail, leadership ability and work ethic are traits that will serve him well in his new role with the Hawks. They are fortunate to have him and will benefit greatly from his presence in the organization.”

He was a video coordinator for the Miami Heat from 2000-04 (where he worked alongside Hall-of-Famer Pat Riley, Stan Van Gundy and Erik Spoelstra), an assistant coach at the University of Georgia in 1998-99 and part of the Orlando Magic’s basketball operations staff in 1997-98, where he worked under Hall-of-Famer Chuck Daly.

The Hawks conducted the search with the assistance of Len Perna of Turnkey Sports & Entertainment, the leading search firm in college and pro sports and entertainment.

Schlenk earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Management & Human Ecology from Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas, where he also played basketball. He owns a Masters of Education with an emphasis in Sports Administration from Wichita State University.

A native of Selden, Kansas, Schlenk and his wife, Sarah, have two daughters, Morgan and Charlotte, and a son, Will.