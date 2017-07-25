Hawks Name Josh Longstaff as Head Coach of Erie Bayhawks

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has named Josh Longstaff as Head Coach of the Erie BayHawks, the organization’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today by BayHawks General Manager Malik Rose.

“Josh is a tremendous communicator and has shown the ability to build productive relationships with young players. His passion and knowledge of player development fits in perfectly with the program we are building in Erie as well as Atlanta,” Rose said. “We’re excited to be able to add a young coach of his caliber to the organization.”

Longstaff, 34, spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks after beginning his NBA coaching career with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2010-14), first serving as Player Personnel and Video Coordinator for one year before being promoted to Video Analyst and Player Development Coach. While a member of the Thunder staff, he helped Oklahoma City to four straight playoff appearances, including the 2011-12 Western Conference title as well as two conference finals appearances.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of such a great organization,” Longstaff said. “I’m thrilled and humbled to be able to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a head coach on the professional level.”

A native of Portland, Maine, Longstaff was a four-year letterman at Bryant University in Rhode Island, graduating in 2005 with a degree in marketing. Following graduation, he coached high school basketball in his home state for five years.