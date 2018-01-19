Hawks To Honor 1970s Alumni With Vintage Throwback Jersey

ATLANTA –- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club today announced plans to wear a classic 1972 uniform and honor team alumni when it hosts Throwback Night, presented by Budweiser, on Saturday, Jan. 20 against the Chicago Bulls. Throughout the night, the club will show videos highlighting the franchise’s past, including a special compilation of footage paying homage to alumni who played for the Hawks during the 1970s.

The uniform pays tribute to the jerseys that the Hawks wore in the early 1970s as it features red-and-white pinstripe accents on the collar and sides. In a traditional athletic font, the yellow outline of the white letters and numbers represents the iconic yellow that was first added to the team’s color palette during this decade. On the center of the waistline is the Hawks primary logo from 1972-1995.

At halftime, the Hawks will celebrate team alumni Charlie Criss (1977-85) and Jim Washington (1971-75) for their playing careers. Joining them will be Bernie Roundfield, who will represent her late husband, three-time NBA All-Star Dan Roundfield (1978-84) and Adrienne Hudson to represent her late father, six-time NBA All-Star Lou Hudson (1966-77). Hudson’s No. 23 jersey was the third number retired by the franchise and currently hangs in the rafters of Philips Arena next to ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich’s No. 44.

Game night sponsor, Budweiser, is tapping into celebratory moments and legendary milestones. At the game, fans will be able to visit the Bud & Burgers Bar to taste Budweiser Day Fresh Beer, ultra-crisp, smooth and refreshing beer brought on-site straight from the brewery. With the purchase of a domestic draft beer at any concession stand, a fan will also receive a commemorative 1970s throwback cup.

Following Saturday’s contest vs. Chicago, the Hawks will wear their 1972 jerseys at three additional home contests this season: Wednesday, Jan. 31 vs. the Charlotte Hornets; Wednesday, Feb. 28 vs. the Indiana Pacers; and Sunday, Mar. 4 vs. the Phoenix Suns.

