Hawks, Emory Healthcare Cut Ribbon For Opening of Emory Sports Medicine Complex

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. -– On Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club and Emory Healthcare had a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, located at 1968 Hawks Lane in Brookhaven. Construction teams broke ground on the facility on June 24, 2016. The 90,000-square-foot complex is the first of its kind, integrating four state-of-the-art facilities on its five-acre campus:

Emory Healthcare Courts – Emory Healthcare Courts serves as the official practice and training facility for the Atlanta Hawks. With an emphasis on player development, peak performance and comprehensive player care, it features two full-length basketball courts with direct access to expanded athletic performance training areas, a film room, and a fully-dedicated recovery area including cryotherapy, sensory deprivation tanks and in-ground hydrotherapy. The Hawks Basketball Operations Team is housed in the facility full-time.

Emory Sports Medicine Center and Emory Physical Therapy – Emory’s entire sports-medicine division operates within this facility, giving the Hawks immediate access to Emory’s world-class physicians. The most advanced technology in preventative and rehabilitative treatment and sports performance training including the 3 Tesla MRI scanner, diagnostic imaging technology, recovery technology, 3-D motion capture analysis, and blood/sweat testing and analysis are all on-site. Emory doctors can see their patients at the facility and in conjunction with the Hawks, they will host events to engage the local community.

Peak Performance Project – Commonly referred to as P3, Peak Performance Project is a world-leader in applied sports science based in Santa Barbara, CA. The Atlanta branch is P3’s first location outside of Santa Barbara and serves as its East Coast headquarters. P3 services elite-level athletes from around the world, integrating sports science to assess athlete movement and performance and prescribe individualized optimization plans.

The privately-funded complex was designed by HOK, a global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm with 23 offices worldwide. Atlanta-based construction and management firm H.J. Russell & Company, in association with Legends Project Development, served as the project management team for the project and Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors was selected to serve as construction manager.

For more information, go here.