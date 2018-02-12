Hawks, College Park Break Ground On New G League Facility

COLLEGE PARK, GA -- The City of College Park, the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) and the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club broke ground today on College Park’s new multipurpose arena. The arena, named “Gateway Center @ College Park,” will be a sports and entertainment venue projected to bring significant economic impact to the area, with the Atlanta Hawks G League team confirmed as the destination’s anchor tenant.

First renderings of the arena, unveiled today, showcase a development spanning 100,000 square feet of space, which is expected to be completed in fall 2019, bringing an estimated 600 jobs to College Park and surrounding areas, with a focus on women and minority participation. Gateway Center @ College Park will hold 5,000 seats for events such as concerts and convocations, with 3,500 seats available for the Hawks G League basketball games. Its insulated precast panels, curtainwall glazing system and energized lobby for pregame entertainment will make it the premier event facility in the south metro area.

“College Park is a thriving city and we look forward to the development of Gateway Center @ College Park,” said Mayor Jack Longino. “This multipurpose arena will bring a much needed venue for sporting events, concerts, graduation ceremonies and more to the city, broadening the entertainment opportunities for the south metro area.”

In addition to being a world-class event arena, Gateway Center @ College Park will serve as the home to the Atlanta Hawks G league team. This marks the first time that the Hawks will have an Atlanta-based development team, just miles away from their home at Philips Arena.

“Breaking ground on this state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in delivering on bringing our own G league team to our community, one of our top priorities from when we bought the Club--along with refurbishing Philips Arena and building a new practice facility,” said Tony Ressler, Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner and Chairman. “Everyone at the Hawks is grateful for the hard work of City of College Park Mayor Jack Longino, City Manager Terrence Moore, other members of College Park government and the State of Georgia as we begin construction today. We are confident that this facility will have a meaningful impact both on our club and this community.”

“With the city’s sound financial position, we’ve created the ability to proceed with a major capital improvement program to help encourage ancillary economic development outcomes,” said College Park City Manager Terrence Moore.

The mayor and council’s fiscal responsibility in recent years ensured that the city of College Park has a notable fund balance, resulting in a low interest rate for the bonds due to confidence in the city’s financial standing. “This project represents the culmination of a tremendous, yet realistic vision that has long been contemplated by city administration,” Moore added.

Project partners involved in The Gateway Center @ College Park’s success include:

• The City of College Park

• The GICC, management of the arena

• BDR Partners, project management for the arena

• The Collaborative Firm, community engagement for the arena

• TVS Design, architecture and design for the arena

• Rosser International, design and engineering for the arena

• Barton Malow Construction, construction for the arena

• HJ Russell, development and construction management for the arena• Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club, G League partner for the arena

