Hawks Assign Tyler Cavanaugh To Erie

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has assigned forward Tyler Cavanaugh to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today.

Cavanaugh has played in seven games (five starts) with the BayHawks, and has averaged 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds in 27.7 minutes (.506 FG%, .476 3FG%, 8-8 FTs). In 30 games with the Hawks (one start), he’s putting up 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes (.474 FG%, .366 3FG%, .765 FT%).