Hawks Assign Three to Erie; Magette Transferred to Atlanta

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has assigned DeAndre’ Bembry, Tyler Cavanaugh and Isaiah Taylor to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today. In addition, Josh Magette, who is on a two-way contract, has been transferred from Erie to Atlanta.

Bembry has played in 18 games with Atlanta this season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes. In three starts with the BayHawks, he has averaged 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals in 30.7 minutes.

Cavanaugh, in 30 games with the Hawks (one start), is putting up 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes (.474 FG%, .366 3FG%, .765 FT%). He started one game with Erie prior to signing with the Hawks, and totaled 19 points, 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes (8-13 FGs, 3-5 3FGs).

Taylor has appeared in 34 Hawks games, and has averaged 4.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 14.8 minutes.

Magette has started 24 games for Erie, averaging 15.5 points, 10.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35.5 minutes. He’s played in eight games with Atlanta.