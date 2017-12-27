Hawks Assign DeAndre' Bembry and Mike Muscala to Erie BayHawks

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has assigned forward DeAndre’ Bembry and forward/center Mike Muscala to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today.

Bembry has played in 18 games for the Hawks this season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes.

Muscala has averaged 6.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.4 minutes (nine games, five starts) for Atlanta. He’s appeared in one game for the BayHawks (12/21 vs. South Bay Lakers), putting up 12 points, two assists, one rebound and one steal in 16 minutes (5-7 FGs, 2-3 3FGs).