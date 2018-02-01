Hawks Assign Cavanaugh to the Erie BayHawks of NBA G League

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has assigned Tyler Cavanaugh to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s G League affiliate, it was announced today.

Cavanaugh has started five games with Erie, averaging 18.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in 32.1 minutes (.537 FG%, .500 3FG%, 2-2 FTs). In 30 games with the Hawks (one start), he’s putting up 5.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.8 minutes (.474 FG%, .366 3FG%, .765 FT%).