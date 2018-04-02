Hawks Assign Cavanaugh and Evans, Transfer Magette and White III to Erie
Rocky Widner/NBAE/Getty Images
ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has assigned forwards Tyler Cavanaugh and Jeremy Evans, and transferred guard Josh Magette and forward Andrew White III, to the Erie BayHawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, it was announced today. Magette and White III are on two-way contracts.
The BayHawks compete in Round 2 of the NBA G League Playoffs tomorrow with a single-elimination game at Fort Wayne.