Hawks Acquire Trae Young, Select Kevin Huerter, Omari Spellman in 2018 NBA Draft

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks acquired the draft rights to Oklahoma guard Trae Young, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, as well as a protected 2019 first round draft pick from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the draft rights to Luka Doncic (the third overall selection). Atlanta also selected Maryland guard Kevin Huerter 19th overall and Villanova forward Omari Spellman 30th overall in the first round.

An early-entry candidate, the 6’2 Young was a consensus First Team All-American as a freshman after becoming the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in scoring (27.4 ppg) and assists (8.7 apg), while also averaging 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35.4 minutes (.422 FG%, .360 3FG%, .861 FT%) in 32 games (all starts). His scoring average was the highest in Big 12 history and his assists pergame rank second on the all-time list. The Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Year award winner, Young was also a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and named the conference’s Freshman and Newcomer of the Year.

“We love his (Young) ability to pass the ball, to make other players better with his court vision,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. “Obviously, he gets a lot of notoriety for his long-range shooting, but I think his ability to pass the ball is what we really liked about him.”

A former McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American in high school, Young recorded four 40-point games at Oklahoma and became the first major conference player in NCAA history to tally 800 points and 250 assists in a single season.

Huerter, also an early-entry candidate, averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 34.4 minutes (.503 FG%, .417 3FG%, .758 FT%) as a sophomore while starting 32 games, garnering All-Big 10 Honorable Mention and All-Academic Big 10 honors. He ranked fourth in the conference in minutes per game and ninth in 3FG%. For his career, the 6’7 Huerter posted 12.0 points, 5.0 rebound and 3.0 assists in 31.9 minutes (.466 FG%, .394 3FG%, .748 FT%) in 65 games (all starts).

Huerter won a Gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2016 U18 FIBA Americas and a Bronze medal at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup.

“Kevin is a versatile player with the ability to really shoot the ball, and we’re thrilled he was available at 19,” Schlenk said. “With his size and athleticism, he’ll be a great fit with our club.”

Spellman entered the draft after a redshirt freshman season at Villanova that saw him named the Big East Freshman of the Year while helping the Wildcats to the 2018 National Championship. He averaged 10.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 28.1 minutes (.476 FG%, .433 3FG%, .700 FT%) in 40 games (39 starting assignments).

The 6’9 Spellman ranked second in the Big East in blocks and fourth in both rebounding and 3FG%.

“Omari is a proven winner with great work ethic and I believe he’ll be able to help our team in a number of areas,” Schlenk said. “His skills and range for a player his size are impressive and we’re excited about what he’ll bring to the team.”

Additionally, the Hawks acquired two future second round picks from Charlotte in exchange for the draft rights to Atlanta’s second round pick (34th overall) Devonte’ Graham.