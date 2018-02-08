Hawks Acquire Cash In Trade With Wizards

UPDATE -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on guard/forward Sheldon Mac, it was announced today.

He was acquired earlier today from the Washington Wizards in exchange for a protected 2019 second round draft pick.

---------------------------------

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has acquired guard/forward Sheldon Mac and cash considerations from the Washington Wizards in exchange for a protected 2019 second round draft pick, it was announced today.

Mac, who has not played this season due to left Achilles surgery on Oct. 8, 2017, saw action in 30 games (three starting assignments) as a rookie for Washington in 2016-17, averaging 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.6 minutes.