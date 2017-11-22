G League Assists Leader Josh Magette Transferred Back To Hawks

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club announced today that Josh Magette has been transferred from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League back to the Hawks, as part of his two-way contract.

Magette, who was transferred to Erie on October 30, has started eight games with the BayHawks, averaging 17.4 points, a league-leading 11.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.9 minutes. He’s also appeared in five games with the Hawks.