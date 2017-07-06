Atlanta Hawks Acquire First-Round Pick, Diamond Stone and Jamal Crawford

ATLANTA, GA -– The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club acquired a future first-round pick (Houston’s 2018 selection), Diamond Stone, Jamal Crawford and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers, as Atlanta sends a 2019 second-round pick to the Denver Nuggets (Washington’s 2019 second-rounder), it was announced today by General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk. As part of the three-team transaction, the Clippers receive Denver forward Danilo Gallinari.

“As we continue to focus on maintaining flexibility and adding assets, this deal accomplished multiple goals and made a lot of sense for us,” Schlenk said. “First round picks have great value and Diamond is an intriguing, young player to add to our group.”

Stone, 20, was a second-round pick of the New Orleans Pelicans (40th overall) in the 2016 NBA Draft, and was traded to the Clippers on draft night. Last season, he played in seven contests with the Clippers, spending much of the year in the NBA G League with Santa Cruz Warriors and Salt Lake City Stars. In 13 games (two starts) in the G League, the 6’11 center averaged 16.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 21.7 minutes (.491 FG%, .826 FT%).

The Milwaukee, WI native played his freshman season at the University of Maryland, averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 22.6 minutes (.568 FG%, .761 FT%) before declaring for the 2016 Draft.

Crawford, who has won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award a record three times (including with Atlanta), played from 2009-11 with the Hawks, and has also seen action with the Chicago Bulls (2000-04), the New York Knicks (2004-08), Golden State Warriors (2008-09), Portland Trail Blazers (2011-12) and the Clippers (2012-17).

In 17 NBA seasons, the 6’5 guard holds career averages of 15.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 30.6 minutes (1182 games, 433 starts). He was originally the eighth overall pick of the 2000 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers after playing one season collegiately at Michigan.