Hawks Announce Verizon As Club's Official Wireless Provider

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks today named Verizon as the club’s official wireless provider and a partner for the team as it continues to connect with communities across the city. The partnership is on full display during the NBA Playoffs, as Verizon presents “High Voltage Fridays,” a weekly series of multi-location postseason pep rallies featuring appearances from Hawks Cheerleaders, Harry the Hawk and other team representatives.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Verizon as our club competes during another postseason run,” said Hawks EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “This collaborative effort will allow both of our organizations to genuinely connect with the city as we unite as one during the playoffs and beyond.”

On each “High Voltage Friday” during Atlanta’s run through the NBA Playoffs, representatives from Verizon and the Hawks will visit as many as nine locations, including at least one Verizon retail store, to interact with Hawks fans in various communities. Fans are encouraged to wear Volt Green Hawks gear as a show of support for the club throughout the metropolitan area. The “High Voltage Friday” on April 28 will begin at the Verizon store located at 3275 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta at 12 p.m.

Atlanta is in the postseason for the 10th consecutive season – the second-longest active streak in the NBA and the third-longest in the four major professional sports. The Hawks secured the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and are facing off against a Southeast Division rival, the Washington Wizards, in the opening round. Each team has won two contests in the best-of-seven game series. The squads will match up in Washington for Game 5 at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, before returning to Atlanta for Game 6 on Friday, April 28.