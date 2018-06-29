Hawks Announce 2018 Summer League Roster

ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks announced their 2018 Summer League roster today, which will compete in the Utah Jazz Summer League in Salt Lake City, UT from July 2-5, and the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, NV between July 6-17 under the guidance of first-year Head Coach Lloyd Pierce and his staff. All of Atlanta’s games will be televised on either NBA TV, ESPN or ESPN2.

Last year’s first-round draft pick and second-team All-Rookie selection John Collins is among the group of second-year players also including Tyler Dorsey, Antonius Cleveland and Jaylen Morris. Atlanta’s roster also features this year’s trio of first-round picks – Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Omari Spellman. Atlanta’s second-round pick from 2017, Alpha Kaba, joins Jaylen Adams, Robert Johnson, Jock Landale, Zach LeDay, Junior Robinson, Brandon Sampson and Zach Smith to round out the Hawks’ roster.