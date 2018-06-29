Hawks Announce 2018 Summer League Roster
David Dow/NBAE/Getty Images
ATLANTA -– The Atlanta Hawks announced their 2018 Summer League roster today, which will compete in the Utah Jazz Summer League in Salt Lake City, UT from July 2-5, and the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, NV between July 6-17 under the guidance of first-year Head Coach Lloyd Pierce and his staff. All of Atlanta’s games will be televised on either NBA TV, ESPN or ESPN2.
Last year’s first-round draft pick and second-team All-Rookie selection John Collins is among the group of second-year players also including Tyler Dorsey, Antonius Cleveland and Jaylen Morris. Atlanta’s roster also features this year’s trio of first-round picks – Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Omari Spellman. Atlanta’s second-round pick from 2017, Alpha Kaba, joins Jaylen Adams, Robert Johnson, Jock Landale, Zach LeDay, Junior Robinson, Brandon Sampson and Zach Smith to round out the Hawks’ roster.
2018 ATLANTA HAWKS SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|Birthdate
|Prior to NBA / Home Country
|Yrs
|#10 Jaylen Adams
St. Bonaventure / USA
|G
|6-2
|190
|5/04/96
|St. Bonaventure / USA
|R
|#0 Antonius Cleveland
Southeast Missouri State / USA
|G
|6-6
|195
|2/02/94
|Southeast Missouri State / USA
|1
|#20 John Collins
Wake Forest / USA
|F/C
|6-10
|235
|9/23/97
|Wake Forest / USA
|1
|#2 Tyler Dorsey
Oregon / USA
|G
|6-5
|183
|2/18/96
|Oregon / USA
|1
|#1 Kevin Huerter
Maryland / USA
|G
|6-7
|190
|8/27/98
|Maryland / USA
|R
|#4 Robert Johnson
Indiana / USA
|G
|6-3
|195
|5/27/95
|Indiana / USA
|R
|#42 Alpha Kaba
ASVEL Basket (France) / France
|F
|6-10
|242
|9/21/96
|ASVEL Basket (France) / France
|R
|#34 Jock Landale
Saint Mary's College / Australia
|C
|6-11
|255
|10/25/95
|Saint Mary's College / Australia
|R
|#32 Zach LeDay
Hapoel Gilboa Galil (Israel) / USA
|F
|6-7
|230
|5/30/94
|Hapoel Gilboa Galil (Israel) / USA
|R
|#3 Jaylen Morris
Molloy College / USA
|G
|6-5
|185
|9/19/95
|Molloy College / USA
|1
|#7 Junior Robinson
Mount St. Mary's / USA
|G
|5-5
|150
|2/15/96
|Mount St. Mary's / USA
|R
|#30 Brandon Sampson
LSU / USA
|G
|6-5
|184
|5/01/97
|LSU / USA
|R
|#41 Zach Smith
Texas Tech / USA
|F
|6-8
|220
|1/05/96
|Texas Tech / USA
|R
|#6 Omari Spellman
Villanova / USA
|F
|6-9
|245
|7/21/97
|Villanova / USA
|R
|#11 Trae Young
Oklahoma / USA
|G
|6-2
|180
|9/19/98
|Oklahoma / USA
|R