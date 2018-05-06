Five Things to Know About DeAndre' Bembry's 2017-18 Season

1) DeAndre' bookended his season with spurts of strong play. In the season opening win over Dallas, Bembry contributed 6 points, 6 rebounds and some exceedingly good defense. Unfortunately, Bembry fractured his wrist in the game and missed the next month.

2) DeAndre' finished the season on a high note. After a series of injuries over the course of the season, Bembry played well after returning for the final five games. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 assists in just under 19 minutes per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor.

His defense was a factor, too. Bembry averaged 1.6 steals in those games, and the Hawks went 3-2 to finish the season.

3) DeAndre', in his own words, on the boost that he got from finishing the season healthy:

"It meant a lot to me. It was very frustrating for myself dealing with so many injuries. I'd never dealt with injuries before in my career. It was nice to be out there for however many games I played, and played pretty well, I'd say. It definitely helped me mentally because I hadn't played all year, so it was definitely a sigh of relief."

4) In his exit interview, DeAndre' said that he wanted to work on two things this summer. Bembry said that he wanted to improve at shooting the ball and making the right decisions in pick-and-roll situations.

5) DeAndre' had one of the best Hawks' blocks on the season. The Hawks stonewalled a bunch of shots in the 2017-18 season, but Bembry's running, soaring swat of Reggie Bullock of the Detroit Pistons looked like a move that only a superhero could pull off.