Six Things to Know About Tyler Cavanaugh's 2017-18 Season

1) Tyler did a bit of everything. Cavanaugh averaged 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game for the Hawks.

To get a feel for his impact, consider his standing in some of the catch-all stats. Among the 52 rookies who played 400 or more minutes this season, Cavanaugh finished 11th in win shares per 48 minutes, 19th in value over replacement player, and 16th in box plus/minus, per Basketball Reference.

2) Tyler was with the Hawks at Las Vegas Summer League, training camp, and the preseason. The Hawks placed Cavanaugh on waivers Oct. 13, but signed him to a two-way contract three weeks later.

3) Tyler, in his own words, on his rookie season:

"For me personally, it was a dream come true. I got waived in training camp. I took advantage of an opportunity when guys went down, and I ended up being here for the majority of the season. It was a great year. I learned a lot, and I've just got to keep improving and get better. I was blessed to be in a great organization for my rookie season with great teammates who helped me along the way."

4) Tyler started his season in the G League. In 11 games with the Erie BayHawks, Cavanaugh averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds while playing 24 minutes per game. He shot 49.2 percent from the field while making 23 of 51 threes (45.1 percent) and 20 of 21 free throws (95.2 percent).

5) Tyler made threes and crashed the glass. Cavanaugh hit 36.0 percent of his threes with the Hawks and finished second on the team in offensive rebounding rate, collecting 9.4 percent of the Hawks misses when he was on the floor.

6) Tyler had a big game in New Orleans. Cavanaugh made 6 of 7 shots on his way to 16 points and 6 rebounds in a narrow defeat at the hands of the Pelicans.