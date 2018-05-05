Six Things to Know About Josh Magette's 2017-18 Season

1) Josh made his NBA debut in the season opener at age 27, and he was always a careful steward of the basketball. In 216 minutes played, Magette had 57 assists, 8 steals and just 9 turnovers. His 6.33 assist to turnover ratio was the best in the NBA for players who played over 200 minutes.

2) Josh made 8 of the 22 NBA threes that he attempted. That's a 36.4 percent conversion rate for Magette this season.

3) Josh made history in the G League. Magette averaged 15.1 points and 10.2 assists in 36 games with Erie, propelling him to the league lead in assists per game for a third consecutive season.

4) Josh led Erie deep into the G League Playoffs. In leading Erie to two wins and the East Conference Finals, Magette averaged 19.0 points and 10.3 assists.

5) Josh on his offseason plans, in his own words:

"I'll head to (Los Angeles) and work out there for the summer and see what the summer holds for me, on a personal level, if I'll do Summer League or anything like that. I'll kind of hit the reset button. It will be the sixth year of this for me, so I'm kind of used going to Summer League but, you know, I've just got to be ready for it."

6) Josh made this no-look assist in Erie. Jeremy Evans finished it off cleanly with an extra dribble and a reverse dunk.