Six Things to Know About Isaiah Taylor's 2017-18 Season

Story by KL Chouinard

1) Isaiah started the season as the third point guard on the roster. But Taylor's role increased as the season progressed. In the nine games that he started, Taylor averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 assists on 43.4 percent shooting.

2) When asked if he could be a point guard in the NBA, Isaiah smiled and replied without hesitation, "All facts." He added that he had a number of positive takeaways from the 2017-18 season.

"It was fun with this being my first full real NBA season. (There were) some ups and downs, but I think overall it was a good experience getting some playing time and meshing with my teammates and playing with Taurean, John, Dewayne, Dennis and Baze. There are a lot of good dudes in this league."

3) Isaiah used a G League tune-up to his advantage. Taylor played four games for the Erie BayHawks of the G League on assignment from the Hawks. Taylor thrived in those games, averaging 21.3 points and 10.3 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. The BayHawks went 3-1 over those four games, and Taylor notched 29 points and 16 assists in a win over Delaware.

4) Isaiah's summer plan for improvement, in his own words:

"Just getting a consistent jump shot. I think if I'm hitting a consistent jump shot then I'll be tough to guard."

5) Isaiah had three dunks this season. Taylor isn't the biggest guard, but when opponents sleep on him in the paint, he'll go up and put down a big dunk.