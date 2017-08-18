Schröder, Belinelli Shine In EuroBasket Prep Tourneys

Posted: Aug 18, 2017

NBA teammates Dennis Schröder and Marco Belinelli both shined for their respective countries in games Friday as part of preparation for the FIBA EuroBasket tournament later this month.

In Hamburg, Schröder scored 28 points on 10-15 shooting, leading the Germans to a 79-76 win over Russia in the first game of the German Supercup.

The Supercup is an annual tournament hosted by Germany and featuring three other guest countries.  This year Russia, Serbia and Poland round out the field.  Schröder and the Germans will play Poland Saturday before finishing the exhibition tournament with Serbia on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Belinelli scored 24 points, including going 4-5 from three, in Italy's 67-66 win over Montenegro in the first round of the Toulouse Tour.  The Toulouse Tour is also a four-team, round robin-style tournament that takes place this weekend.  It features Italy, Montenegro, France and Belgium.

Both Schröder and Belinelli led their respective teams in scoring on Friday.  They will both open FIBA EuroBasket play Aug. 31.

