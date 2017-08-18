Schröder, Belinelli Shine In EuroBasket Prep Tourneys

NBA teammates Dennis Schröder and Marco Belinelli both shined for their respective countries in games Friday as part of preparation for the FIBA EuroBasket tournament later this month.

In Hamburg, Schröder scored 28 points on 10-15 shooting, leading the Germans to a 79-76 win over Russia in the first game of the German Supercup.

Auftaktsieg für unsere DBB-Herren. 79:76 nach zwischenzeitlichen zehn Punkten Rückstand. @DennisMike93 mit 28 Punkten. #KoerbefuerD pic.twitter.com/iOwlfjvzqN — Dt. Basketball Bund (@DBB_Basketball) August 18, 2017

Schröder had 16 of Germany's 23 points in the 4th quarter, incl. this 50-foot, 1-dribble dunk. pic.twitter.com/NOYGF5toIg — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) August 18, 2017

The Supercup is an annual tournament hosted by Germany and featuring three other guest countries. This year Russia, Serbia and Poland round out the field. Schröder and the Germans will play Poland Saturday before finishing the exhibition tournament with Serbia on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Belinelli scored 24 points, including going 4-5 from three, in Italy's 67-66 win over Montenegro in the first round of the Toulouse Tour. The Toulouse Tour is also a four-team, round robin-style tournament that takes place this weekend. It features Italy, Montenegro, France and Belgium.

.@marcobelinelli a quota 1886 punti in 130 partite. Ottavo bomber di sempre in Nazionale. Stasera è proprio il caso di dire...chapeau Beli! pic.twitter.com/6IhbM8W8Oe — Italbasket (@Italbasket) August 18, 2017

Marco Belinelli scored 24 in Italy's 67-66 win over Montenegro today. https://t.co/GbS39d51gs — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) August 18, 2017

Both Schröder and Belinelli led their respective teams in scoring on Friday. They will both open FIBA EuroBasket play Aug. 31.