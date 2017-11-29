Road Trippin' ATL: Grant Hill's Greatest Hits

EPISODE 2: John Collins

Kent and Mike are joined by the rook, John Collins, on episode 2 of Road Trippin' ATL. Find out what life is like OFF the court for the guys, and hear about their funniest rookie experiences. The squad also discusses the best and worst dressed, John's transition from college to the pros and of course, the courtesy joint!! If you're ready for a good laugh, you'll want to tune in to this episode.

