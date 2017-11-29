Road Trippin' ATL: Grant Hill's Greatest Hits
EPISODE 4: Grant Hill's Greatest Hits
On this episode of Road Trippin' ATL, 7-time NBA All-Star and Hawks Vice Chair of the Board Grant Hill joins the squad to deep dive into his 19-year NBA career: the good, the bad and the extremely awkward. Join us as Grant takes us on a tour of his greatest hits, from late night team bonding (with Coach D'Antoni's approval) to Shaq's naked adventures!
EPISODE 3: Sleeping On Air Matresses and Fan Q&A
Things get real on Episode 3 of Road Trippin’ ATL! Kent and Mike share the many ups and downs of being in the NBA. From sleeping on air mattresses to how these mid-major student athletes got their big break, the guys detail it all! The squad also answers fans questions from social media!
EPISODE 2: John Collins
Kent and Mike are joined by the rook, John Collins, on episode 2 of Road Trippin' ATL. Find out what life is like OFF the court for the guys, and hear about their funniest rookie experiences. The squad also discusses the best and worst dressed, John's transition from college to the pros and of course, the courtesy joint!! If you're ready for a good laugh, you'll want to tune in to this episode.
EPISODE 1: Principal Owner Tony Ressler
On this first ever episode of Road Trippin’: ATL, Kent and Mike are joined by Hawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler. Tony details his journey from fan to owner. The guys discuss everything from video games to dogs to the time Mike couldn’t speak when he met Kobe Bryant. Join us as we enter the world of podcasting and the Road Trippin’ family!
TEASER: Road Trippin' NBA
A little taste of what to expect on Road Trippin': NBA.
