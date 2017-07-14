Millsap Thanks Atlanta Fans In Emotional Instagram Post
Rob Carr/NBAE/Getty Images
Paul Millsap wrote an emotional thank you note on Instagram to Hawks fans following the decision to sign with the Denver Nuggets.
Check out the post below:
Tried to find the words to better help explain how much the fans and the city of Atlanta has meant to me but words can not explain it. From an average Joe to a 4 time All ⭐️. Atlanta I could not have done it without you. Thank you for an amazing 4 years! Thank you for embrace me and my family and for always having my back. I will always hold a special place in my heart for you. #truetoatlanta #anchormanout #untilnexttime