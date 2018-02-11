WATCH: Magette Hits Another Game-Winner For Erie

Josh Magette did it again for the Erie BayHawks.

With Erie down one in the final seconds of overtime against the Greensboro Swarm, Magtte hit an off-balance runner off the glass at the buzzer, giving the BayHawks a 105-104 victory.

You may recall the G League assists leader doing something similar just a few weeks ago. His shot with 3.4 seconds left gave Erie a 95-94 win over the Wisconsin Herd on Jan. 24.

Magette is on a two-way contract with us and is averaging 15.2 points and a league-leading 10.0 assists per game this season.