WATCH: Magette Hits Another Game-Winner For Erie
Kent Smith/NBAE/Getty Images
Josh Magette did it again for the Erie BayHawks.
With Erie down one in the final seconds of overtime against the Greensboro Swarm, Magtte hit an off-balance runner off the glass at the buzzer, giving the BayHawks a 105-104 victory.
@joshmagette WINS IT!— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 11, 2018
The @ATLHawks #2WayPlayer lifts the @ErieBayHawks with a 105-104 OT victory! pic.twitter.com/BGe7qNudoT
You may recall the G League assists leader doing something similar just a few weeks ago. His shot with 3.4 seconds left gave Erie a 95-94 win over the Wisconsin Herd on Jan. 24.
.@joshmagette with the game-winner in Oshkosh! #TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/pdZZei4jE8— Erie BayHawks (@ErieBayHawks) January 24, 2018
Magette is on a two-way contract with us and is averaging 15.2 points and a league-leading 10.0 assists per game this season.