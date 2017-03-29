HawksFanTakeover Returns Wednesday vs. 76ers

The always popular Hawks Fan Takeover will make its return Wednesday night when we face the 76ers in Philadelphia.

For those unfamiliar, the Hawks Fan Takeover is a live Twitter initiative in which fans have a chance to "take over" the @ATLHawks Twitter account for the game. Here's how:

From opening tip until the final buzzer, fans can "live tweet" their commentary on the game using the hashtag #HawksFanTakeover. Throughout the game, the @ATLHawks account will only retweet fans who use that hashtag...we will not tweet anything ourselves. Through your retweets, @ATLHawks account followers will be able to follow along with what's happening.

So how do you get retweeted? Well, if you follow @ATLHawks, you know that we don't stick to simple stats and score updates. We like to have fun during games, frequently using GIFs, memes, highlights and commentary to get excited about the Club. The more authentic, informative, entertaining and engaging your tweet, the more likely it is that we will retweet you. And of course, only tweets using the hashtag #HawksFanTakeover will be considered.

But there's more! In addition to being retweeted by the Hawks, your tweet could also make the FOX Sports Southeast broadcast! Throughout the game, Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins will periodically read tweets that you all tweet using #HawksFanTakeover. Same rules apply...the more creative, the better.

Wednesday's game airs on FOX Sports Southeast at 7:00 p.m. ET, with Hawks LIVE set to begin at 6:30. The Hawks beat the Celtics 114-98 in the first #HawksFanTakeover in February.