Have You Noticed The Hawks Doing These 3 Things?

Here are a few tactical things that the Hawks have been doing recently. Have you noticed any of them during games?

1) The Hawks have converted into big-ballers

Head Coach Mike Budenholzer almost fell over in mock shock when asked about the high volume of offensive rebounds his team has been grabbing lately.

The season didn't start this way. The Hawks began 6-23, and it didn't help that the depth up front was challenged by injuries: Ersan Ilyasova, Mike Muscala, Dewayne Dedmon and Miles Plumlee all missed a number of games. At times, the Hawks played small ball when there weren't a lot of other options.

Those injured big men have gradually gotten healthier, and the Hawks have played their best basketball of the season. They have compiled an 8-10 record in their last 18 games while featuring two traditional big men in almost every lineup combination that has taken the floor.

The result? The Hawks have been the third best offensive rebounding team in the East in games played since Dec. 17, collecting 25.5 percent of their own misses.

Compare that number to previous seasons. In Budenholzer's first three seasons as Hawks coach, Atlanta finished 28th, 30th, and 30th in offensive rebounding rate. Last season, even with Dwight Howard grabbing the fourth-most offensive rebounds in the NBA, the team finished 15th. Even if offensive rebounds weren't an entirely mutually-exclusive goal, Budenholzer prioritized transition defense.

While the transition defense hasn't been perfect, it has been good, and the rebounds seem to have correlated nicely with an uptick in wins. ​

"Miles being part of our rotation of bigs has had a huge impact on our rebounding, in general," Budenholzer said. "John Collins has been a great offensive rebounder since jump street. And Dewayne being back healthy (helped too)."

With Plumlee (1.5 offensive rebounds per game this season) back in the fold and Ilyasova (1.9 per game) starting alongside him, the Hawks have had the luxury of bringing their top-two offensive rebounders off the bench. Collins (2.8 offensive rebounds per game) and Dedmon (2.0 per game) have feasted on the offensive glass against opposing backups.

In their past seven games, all played off the bench, Collins and Dedmon have combined for 116 total rebounds (16.6 per game).

While big-ball has definitely worked with respect to rebounds, one thing to keep an eye on is how the Hawks guard small-ball power forwards. Recent games have seen Collins and Dedmon guarding ball-handling forwards like San Antonio's Kyle Anderson and Utah's Joe Johnson.

Dedmon and Collins both said that they won't be fazed by perimeter-oriented players.