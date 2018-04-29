Five Things to Know About Jaylen Morris' 2017-18 Season

Story by KL Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard

1) Jaylen played six games with the Hawks before injuring his ankle. By season's end, he said he was about a week or two from full health.

2) In his first two NBA games, Jaylen entered the game from the bench and drew the defensive assignment of guarding Victor Oladipo (a 5-point Hawks win over the Pacers) and Kevin Durant (a 5-point loss to the Warriors).

"I did a little bit of a double take, but they wouldn't tell me to guard whoever if I couldn't do it. It just shows that they trust me and they trust in my abilities."

3) Jaylen also did some work in the G League. In 31 games with the Erie BayHawks, Morris averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while playing around 31 minutes per game.