Five Things to Know About Jaylen Morris' 2017-18 Season
Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images
Story by KL Chouinard
Twitter: @KLChouinard
1) Jaylen played six games with the Hawks before injuring his ankle. By season's end, he said he was about a week or two from full health.
2) In his first two NBA games, Jaylen entered the game from the bench and drew the defensive assignment of guarding Victor Oladipo (a 5-point Hawks win over the Pacers) and Kevin Durant (a 5-point loss to the Warriors).
"I did a little bit of a double take, but they wouldn't tell me to guard whoever if I couldn't do it. It just shows that they trust me and they trust in my abilities."
3) Jaylen also did some work in the G League. In 31 games with the Erie BayHawks, Morris averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists while playing around 31 minutes per game.
4) While in Erie, Jaylen scored an incredible basket. Morris scrambled to the floor to gather a loose ball just before the shot clock expired. Without time to stand up, he fired away from his back! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISSzSwRC6qo
5) Jaylen is the first-ever NBA player from Molloy College. Located in Long Island, NY, Molloy's program competes in NCAA Division II basketball as a member of the East Coast Conference.