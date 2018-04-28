Five Things to Know About Antonius Cleveland's 2017-18 Season

Story by KL Chouinard

Twitter: @KLChouinard

1) Antonius was recovering from left ankle surgery when he first signed with the Hawks this season. Cleveland made three NBA stops this season: He spent part of training camp with the Warriors before being waived. He later spent a month in Dallas on a two-way contract, appearing in 13 games for the Mavericks.

2) While in Dallas, Antonius (who goes by the nickname A.C.) finished an impressive putback dunk. Watch it here.

3) Antonius, in his own words, on the confidence gained from being healthy in the final week of the season:

"I could get out there and know that the surgeons did a good job and that I'll be better than I once was earlier this year. I think it was good for me mentally knowing that going into this summer, I'm back."

4) Antonius made all three of his attempted three-pointers as a Hawk. Looking over a bigger sample of games, Cleveland made 38.4 percent of his threes as a senior at Southeast Missouri St. and 50.0 percent of his threes in 7 G League games this season.

5) Antonius signed a multi-year contract with the Hawks on March 14, and he's ready for what lies ahead.