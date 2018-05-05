Five Things to Know About Andrew White III's 2017-18 Season

1) Andrew had a huge NBA debut. The Hawks signed White III, who was playing for the Maine Red Claws of the G League, to a two-way contract on Jan. 15. He later made his NBA debut in Detroit on Valentine's Day and scored a team-high 15 points in 17 minutes.

2) Andrew proved himself an accurate long-range shooter. White III made 36.7 percent of his threes with the Hawks and 40.1 percent of his threes in the G League.

3) Andrew, in his own words, on his plans for the offseason:

"I just spoke with the training staff and I anticipated probably being back here in early May. I'm ready to get back in the groove of working out and starting to work on my body and just getting prepared for the next season. So there's nothing concrete right now, but it's going to be a busy summer as always."

4) Andrew came up big in the G League Playoffs. White III averaged 16.7 points in three playoff games for the Erie BayHawks. He made 8 of 17 threes (47.1 percent), finishing fourth in the G League Playoffs in total threes made.

5) Andrew scored 41 points in a G League game for Maine this season. White III also made 7 of 11 threes and grabbed 14 rebounds.