ESPN, Sports Illustrated Rank Schröder In Top 100

ESPN and Sports Illustrated both came out with their annual player rankings, and Dennis Schröder ranks in the top 100 in both.

Schröder checks in at #96 on ESPN's list, which despite a career year in 2016-17 is five spots lower than last year's preseason ranking.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated ranked Schröder much more favorably, putting him at #76 on their top 100.

Below is what the publications had to say about Schröder:

ESPN:

With the departure of Paul Millsap, Dennis Schroder is now the leader of a rebuilding Hawks franchise and a prime candidate for catchy yet empty box score stats in 2017-18. In 755 minutes he played without Millsap last season, Schroder averaged just under 22 points and eight assists per 36 minutes. Unfortunately for the Hawks, they were outscored by 7.5 points per 100 possessions during that time, a number that would have ranked dead last in the NBA.

Sports Illustrated: