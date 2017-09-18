Devonta Freeman, 'Roundball Rock' and the Greatness That Was Sunday Night

By now you've probably seen Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman's touchdown celebration from Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. Freeman scored the first regular season touchdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and celebrated by "shooting" the football through a "hoop" that was made by offensive lineman Andy Levitre's arms.

Social media quickly took notice, as did we, of Freeman's impressive form while others simply marveled at NBC's playing of 'Roundball Rock' from when the network used to hold NBA telecasts.

Here are some of our favorite posts from Sunday night: